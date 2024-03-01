BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.53 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $678.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at $220,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

