Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

About Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after acquiring an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.



Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

