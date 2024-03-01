Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.