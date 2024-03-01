Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,975 ($37.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,153 ($39.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,306 ($41.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,202.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,013.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.10 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,413.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

