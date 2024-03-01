Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Shares of ENB opened at C$46.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

