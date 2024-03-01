ATB Capital Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

TSE EIF opened at C$48.46 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

