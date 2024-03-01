National Bankshares Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.06.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
