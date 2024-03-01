Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Insiders own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.