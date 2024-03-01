Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

