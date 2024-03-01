CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.50.

Shares of CIX opened at C$16.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.01 and a 52-week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

