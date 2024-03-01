Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$86.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

About Boardwalk REIT

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$76.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$52.94 and a 12 month high of C$78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

