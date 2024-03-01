Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.
Chorus Aviation Stock Down 4.1 %
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
