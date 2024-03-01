Reviewing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IceCure Medical and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.98%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IceCure Medical and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -535.84% -77.41% -62.95% OraSure Technologies 13.23% 14.80% 12.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $2.91 million 20.52 -$16.98 million ($0.37) -3.54 OraSure Technologies $405.47 million 1.30 -$17.93 million $0.72 9.99

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's diagnostic products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgeneGUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

