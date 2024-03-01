Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.
EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
