Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of EGLE opened at $61.42 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

