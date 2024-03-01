Rosenblatt Securities Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $7.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.61.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

