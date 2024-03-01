Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

