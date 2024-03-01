Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

