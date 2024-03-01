TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

TA opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.16 and a twelve month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.