ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

