StockNews.com Upgrades Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACET. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

