Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $7.15

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $859.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

