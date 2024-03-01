ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.14 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.