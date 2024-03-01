ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.14 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

