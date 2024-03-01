Desjardins Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades Increases Dividend

Shares of CAS opened at C$10.52 on Monday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70.

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.16%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.