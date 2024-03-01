Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.63. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

