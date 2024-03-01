Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Laurentian increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$76.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$52.94 and a 52 week high of C$78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.92.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

