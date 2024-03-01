Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

