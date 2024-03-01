StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
