Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $201.88 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The firm has a market cap of $642.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

