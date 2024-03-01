Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Tigo Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TYGO stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,652.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $65,813. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.