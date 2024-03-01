Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

EE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EE

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

EE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.