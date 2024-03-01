Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Commvault Systems stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,189.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,246,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.