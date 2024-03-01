Raymond James Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $115.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

