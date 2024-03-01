Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of WERN opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

