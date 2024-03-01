Needham & Company LLC Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average is $253.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

