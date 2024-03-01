Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$4.40 at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$4.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Organigram stock opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. Organigram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$261.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram will post 0.08736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

