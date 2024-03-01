Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian downgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$3.56 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

