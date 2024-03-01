Stifel Nicolaus Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.22.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market cap of C$555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.