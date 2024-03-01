Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) a C$26.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.29.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Trading Up 1.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Also, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.