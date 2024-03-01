Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.28 to C$4.90 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.70. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$31.70.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

