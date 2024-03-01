Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.35.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$61.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Insiders have bought 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $917,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

