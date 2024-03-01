AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($120.50) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($158.55) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £135 ($171.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £125 ($158.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £117.13 ($148.56).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,983 ($126.62) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.00) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($157.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.99. The company has a market cap of £154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 156 ($1.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,549.67%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($129.25) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,944.32). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

