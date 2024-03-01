First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.14 on Monday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $251.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.