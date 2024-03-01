DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

