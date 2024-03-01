Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology stock opened at $302.42 on Monday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

