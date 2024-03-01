Royal Bank of Canada Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 265

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238.60 ($3.03).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Increases Dividend

LON:BARC opened at GBX 164.46 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.67. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 609.11, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($352,612.89). In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($352,612.89). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.