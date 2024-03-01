Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.