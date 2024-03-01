Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.