Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

JLP opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of £148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.65. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.80 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.07.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

