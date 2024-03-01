Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.62).

SRP opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.38) on Monday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,040.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

