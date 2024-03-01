Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.60) price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

LON WYN opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.79) on Monday. Wynnstay Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296.55 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

