Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,232 shares of company stock valued at $258,986.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

