HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

